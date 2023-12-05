Medical emergency probable cause of car accident on L.B. Scott Road | THE DAILY HERALD

The SUV driver may have experienced a medical emergency, ambulance personnel concluded.





PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and emergency services responded promptly to a vehicular accident on L.B. Scott Road late Monday evening.

Around 11:00pm on December 4, 2023, Central Dispatch at KPSM received multiple calls alerting it to a collision just past the junction of L.B. Scott Road and St. Peters Road. Several police patrols and an ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene.

On reaching the location, officers found a gray SUV that had collided with the bus stop near St. Maarten Academy. Initial assessments by ambulance personnel suggest that the SUV driver may have experienced a medical emergency leading up to the incident.

Medical attention was administered on-site and the injured driver was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further evaluation and care. According to the latest update, the driver is in stable condition, with medical professionals closely monitoring his well-being.

Preliminary investigations at the accident site indicate that the gray SUV had collided with the bus stop structure, resulting in damage to both the vehicle and the structure.

In light of this incident, KPSM emphasises the importance of exercising caution and adhering to traffic regulations to safeguard the well-being of all road users. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The collaborative response by KPSM and emergency services underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community during unforeseen incidents on the roads.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medical-emergency-probable-cause-of-car-accident-on-l-b-scott-road