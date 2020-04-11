Medical team from US in country to assist with COVID-19 patients | THE DAILY HERALD

The AMI medical team prior to their arrival to St. Maarten.

CAY HILL–A team of 29 medical professionals from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare in the United States (US) arrived in St. Maarten on April 7 and 8 to assist the country to care for its coronavirus COVID-19 patients.

The AMI medical team along with local medical volunteers participated in a training session on Saturday in preparation for their tasks. The training consisted of refresher courses, crash courses for basic Intensive Care Unit (ICU) care, CPSI training sessions carried out by St. Maarten Medical Center’s (SMMC’s) Information Communications Technology (ICT) Department and other essential training in order for these teams to provide the most efficient care. On Saturday, ICU nurses from AMI also worked with hospital staff in caring for the four coronavirus COVID-19 suspected and confirmed patients at SMMC.

Jacobs said the AMI team travelled from the USA and before their arrival they tested negative for COVID-19. They were again swabbed upon arrival to St. Maarten and also tested negative.

AMI had said in a statement on its website that the medical team from the Virginia-based healthcare group were coming to the country to assist coronavirus victims at the urgent request of the Dutch government. AMI said it had been airlifting 6 ICU physicians, 6 nurses, 6 certified nursing assistants, 2 respiratory therapists, 3 paramedics, 3 case workers and 2 project managers.

AMI’s said its effort will staff a mobile ICU and medical equipment arriving from the Netherlands including ICU beds, ventilators, test kits and pharmaceutical drugs. “We are honoured that the Kingdom of the Netherlands has trusted us with this mercy mission, and we look forward to providing this life saving capacity to the island,” said Executive Chairman of AMI Expeditionary Healthcare Dr Andrew Walker, was quoted as saying.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare LLC (formerly Aspen Medical International), physician owned and physician led, has provided medical personnel and services for over 14 years to some of the most remote and challenging environments in the world. Since its inception, AMI has delivered over 5,000 medical personnel and countless healthcare solutions to over 70 clinical and hospital settings on four continents.

AMI provides medical services to international aid organizations, humanitarian concerns, the private sector and government agencies in a wide range of remote and challenging environments.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medical-team-from-us-in-country-to-assist-with-covid-19-patients