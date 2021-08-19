Medical university expands in Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Caretaker Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes (third left) with Xavier University School of Medicine officials at the sign announcing the second phase of construction. (Aruba government photo)

ORANJESTAD–Aruba’s Xavier University School of Medicine (XUSOM) is expanding with the opening of a new dormitory and the ground-breaking of the second phase of construction of the complex at Hato.

On Saturday, August 14, following the graduation ceremony, invited guests, including caretaker Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes, attended the official opening of the new dorm block situated on XUSOM’s campus. The new dorm building is named after the Jagadeesan and Kanchana Poola, which sponsored the completion of the housing block for students.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the dorm, the ground-breaking of the second phase of XUSOM’s complex took place. The new, state-of-the-art, large academic building is scheduled to open in 2023. Wever-Croes visited the area of construction and said she was very impressed with the plans.

Wever-Croes used the opportunity to thank XUSOM for the confidence it has shown in Aruba. She noted that XUSOM was of great importance as an educational and innovation institution, and essential to help in the process of economic recovery and to create a resilient future for Aruba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medical-university-expands-in-aruba-2