Medication administration training for day-care staff | THE DAILY HERALD

Day-care staff members with training facilitator Tedisha Gordon (right).

SABA–Eight staff members of Laura Linzey Day Care Centre took part in a basic medication administration training provided by the Public Health Department on May 9.

In principle, the day-care does not administer medication to children, but sometimes children are prescribed medication that needs to be used several times per day. In cases such as these, in consultation with the parents, staff may administer medication to the child in accordance with the day-care’s medication administration policy.

The one-day training provided the staff with the necessary knowledge to administer medication in a safe manner. Participants learned, among other things, to identify different types of basic medications; why and how medication is given; to improve procedures for receiving, storing, preparing and administering medication; to document medication administration; to recognise and respond to adverse reactions to medication; and to follow medication administration policies according to organisation.

The training was facilitated by Tedisha Gordon of the Public Health Department.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/medication-administration-training-for-day-care-staff