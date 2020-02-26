Meeting continues today on CFATF-related laws update | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The parliamentary session where Justice Minister Egbert Jurendy Doran is providing an update to Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) will continue today, Wednesday at 2:00pm.

The meeting of the Central Committee was adjourned on February 18. The Justice Minister will be present.

The public can follow the deliberations of both meetings in person at the House of Parliament located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

Both sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, 107.9FM, 98.1FM, www.pearlfmradio.sx, www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meeting-continues-today-on-cfatf-related-laws-update