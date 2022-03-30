Meeting held with company decrypting info related to GEBE ransomware hit | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran along with Finance Minister Ardwell Irion met last week with GEBE’s Temporary Manager Merril Temmer, GEBE’s support staff and the company decrypting information related to the ransomware hit on utilities company GEBE.

Doran alluded briefly to the meeting while responding to a question during the live Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday.

“Again, as I would like to reiterate, this is an ongoing situation whereas even those that have infiltrated the system are watching this press briefing, maybe to find out and get information on the steps forward,” said Doran, maintaining his position that he will not delve into the matter. “Therefore, I choose not to delve into the details. I had a meeting last week with the temporary manager, along with the minister of finance and some support staff from GEBE as well as the company that is working on the decryption of the information. So, therefore, I rather not comment at this time.”

Doran had said earlier in the briefing that the professionals are working diligently on solving the existing issue. “Again, I want to reiterate that seeing the sensitivity of the issue, I will not be delving too much publicly into it at this time. In the meantime, as was published recently, the customers who use online banking system can make the payments via the online banking. You will have to ensure that your contract account number is included in the transaction. The main office in Philipsburg and Simpson Bay are still currently closed to the public,” Doran said.

GEBE’s offices have been closed since the ransomware attack on Thursday, March 17. GEBE had said in a statement after the attack that it had been hit by a ransom software virus “Black Byte” which interrupted its systems. It urged the public that with immediate effect not to open any GEBE emails or attachments until further notice and indicated that its offices would be closed to the public until further notice.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meeting-held-with-company-decrypting-info-related-to-gebe-ransomware-hit