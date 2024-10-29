Meeting of law enforcement representatives bolsters regional crime-fighting collaboration | THE DAILY HERALD

St. Maarten Police Force KPSM Chief Carl John emphasised the need of intelligence-led policing across the islands.

KRALENDIJK–A milestone in Dutch Caribbean law enforcement cooperation was reached during the Development of Information Organizations in the Caribbean (DIOC) meeting on October 22-23 in Bonaire. Representatives from law enforcement agencies across the six Caribbean islands highlighted significant advancements in regional intelligence sharing, which is beginning to yield a clearer picture of crime dynamics in the region.

The two-day meeting gathered leaders from police forces in Aruba, Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and the Caribbean Netherlands, alongside teams from the Kingdom Detectives Cooperation Team, the Caribbean Coast Guard, and the Royal Netherlands Military Police. Also present were top officials, including the Attorney General of Curaçao, St. Maarten, and the BES islands (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba), along with senior prosecutors and intelligence officers from regional public ministries.

Opening remarks were delivered by Lieutenant Governor of Bonaire John Soliano, Police Chief Alwyn Braaf, and Information Coordination Portfolio Holder Juri Nicolaas, appointed via the Judicial Four-Party Consultation.

As the third meeting in a series organised by the Board of Police Chiefs, the DIOC initiative reflects a commitment to intelligence-led policing across the islands. By pooling data and information, law enforcement agencies are now better able to map patterns and trends in criminal activity, predict crime hotspots, and optimize resource allocation.

The strategy aims to combat well-organized criminal networks that operate globally, trafficking drugs, arms, and people – requiring a unified approach by law enforcement to dismantle these sophisticated operations.

Keynote speaker Dr. Evan Ellis, a research professor at the U.S. Army War College’s Strategic Studies Institute and an expert on Latin American and Caribbean security issues, emphasised the urgency of intelligence-driven efforts. He detailed rising security risks across the Caribbean, noting that the combination of drugs, firearms, and gangs has intensified violence, with homicides on the rise.

Cocaine production, particularly with Venezuela emerging as a new producer, further exacerbates the threat. Persistent organised crime networks originating from Venezuela and an influx of undocumented migrants have heightened human trafficking risks in the region.

The Board of Police Chiefs, alongside its partners, continues to invest in intelligence sharing and regional coordination. Board Chair Carl John expressed optimism about recent achievements, stressing that while much progress has been made, sustained effort is essential for creating a lasting impact on security and public safety across the Dutch Caribbean

