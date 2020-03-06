Meeting on airport postponed | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten–The urgent plenary session of Parliament to be held today Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00pm with agenda points the financial situation of the airport, funding for its reconstruction has been postponed.

The meeting had been requested by members Christophe Emmanuel (NA), Claudius Buncamper and Akeem Arrindell (both US Party). It was postponed until further notice upon the request of President of Parliament Rolando Brison (UP).

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meeting-on-airport-postponed