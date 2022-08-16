Meeting with Doran set for 3:30pm today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI Egbert Doran will return to Parliament at 3:30pm today, Wednesday, to answer 21 questions he received in the first round of the meeting on the Ombudsman’s report regarding the tendering and awarding process of garbage collection contracts.



Doran is also expected to face a motion of no confidence that is expected to be tabled by Party for Progress (PFP) in the second round of the meeting.

On July 13, during a meeting called during Parliament’s recess, Doran escaped facing a motion of no confidence that was going to be tabled by PFP, after two governing coalition members of parliament (MPs) walked out of the public meeting, resulting in lack of quorum for the meeting to proceed.

That meeting had been called to discuss requesting advice from the Advisory Council regarding article 50, paragraphs 2 and 3, of the Constitution as it relates to suspended independent MP Claudius “Toontje” Buncamper.

Doran had said during the Council of Ministers press briefing on August 3 that at the time of questioning in Parliament on the Ombudsman’s Report, key persons in the ministry were unavailable. Doran said he looked forward to returning to the legislature to answer the questions posed by MPs. He has to provide answers to the 21 questions asked in the first round of the meeting in question, which was held in June, just before Parliament’s recess.

The public can follow today’s meeting in person at the House of Parliament. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules and all health and safety protocols, including the wearing of a mask. The House of Parliament is located across from the Courthouse in Philipsburg.

The session will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, SXM GOV radio 107.9FM, Pearl Radio 98.1FM,

www.sxmparliament.org,

www.pearlfmradio.sx and

www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meeting-with-doran-set-for-3-30pm-today