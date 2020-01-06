Meeting with ‘Heads Together’ group was ‘constructive’ Collectivité says | THE DAILY HERALD

MARIGOT–President Daniel Gibbs, his Vice-Presidents Valérie Damaseau, Yawo Nyuiadzi, Annick Pétrus and Steven Patrick, and Territorial Councillor and Executive Council member Marie-Dominique Ramphort met with members of the “Têtes Ensembles” collective at their request to discuss objections they have made against the natural risk prevention plan PPRN “in anticipation” implemented by the State and the social demands listed by the collective, some of which fall under the Collectivité’s responsibility.

The exchanges between the elected representatives and the delegation were constructive, the Collectivité reported in a release, and many subjects were discussed. On the issue of the PPRN, an action strategy was decided jointly. It will be worked on and refined, to be presented to the population at the beginning of this week.

It was also agreed that the social demands, for those falling within the Collectivité’s competence, would be studied in the presence of the members of the collective in themed working committees, particularly on issues related to town planning (building rules, regularisation of titles on the “50 pas géometriques”).

The objective of both parties concerning the PPRN is to be able to work to the benefit of the local St. Martin population to obtain a new PPRN in line with the specificities of the territory and expectations of the people.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93751-meeting-with-heads-together-group-was-constructive-collectivite-says