Mega D Foundation honours homework guidance teachers | THE DAILY HERALD

Teachers Florence Waal (left) and Hilary Underhout.



ST. EUSTATIUS–Mega D Youth Foundation paid tribute to teachers Hilary Underhout and Florence Waal who have volunteered at the foundation for more than twelve years, since 2010.

MYF has touched the lives of more than 1,000 youngsters and young adults since its start more than 13 years ago.

MYF director Dion “Mega D” Humphreys said both teachers exemplified “sustainability, consistency, love and a strong pillar” that is the strength of a good foundation.

“Much of that growth is due to the dedication and creativity of the many volunteers who have given their time and talents to the organisation over the years,” Humphreys said.

“Ms. Hilary and Ms. Waal have nurtured the organisation with the care of a parent for their child. Often described as honest, passionate, and loving, it is hard to put a price-tag on the impact of their work. It has never been about money for them. Their contribution can never be repaid, but their blessings have touched the hearts of many. They have also never been ones to seek recognition. They’ve worked diligently in the background, allowing their work to speak for itself.”

As homework guidance teachers they never sought to complete a child’s homework, but guided them to understand and be able to work more independently and to strengthen their minds to excel in and outside of school, he said.

“Throughout the years they have been proud to offer their congratulations to our students who have performed well locally and abroad, even claiming a few valedictorian titles along the way.” said Humphreys.

