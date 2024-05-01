‘Mega D’ receives royal decoration | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–Known as a tireless advocate for youth, Dion “Mega D” Humphreys became St. Eustatius’ newest member of the Order of Orange-Nassau in a ceremony at Ernest “Mike” van Putten Youth Centre/Lions Den last Friday.

“The Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau was conferred on Humphreys for outstanding contributions to the youth of Statia and the island as a whole,” the St. Eustatius government said on Facebook. “A Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau is a higher rank within the order and is typically awarded to individuals who have rendered extraordinary services to society.”

“You do what you do because it is your purpose and only you have the purpose that you have,” Island Governor Alida Francis said, presenting the medal to Humphreys during last Friday’s ceremony. “And if today is any extra encouragement for you to continue living your purpose and contributing to this society, let this be that moment not to give up, not to quit and not to give in.”

Born in St. Maarten in 1981, Humphreys has worked on behalf of St. Eustatius youth for well over a decade. His activism began in 2009, when he began delivering lectures, seminars and workshops to teach young people about the importance of education.

Humphreys is the founder of Mega D Youth Foundation and its most recent expansion, Boombastic, a community-oriented youth-run café specialising in culinary and performing arts. Boombastic’s goal is to create opportunities for teenagers and youth adults by discovering and honing their skills and talents.

Humphreys has also mentored local artistes and entertainers in an effort to strengthen St. Eustatius’ carnival.

“Mega D’s activities have benefited the entire island in every way. Parents are grateful to have a safe place to take their children for homework guidance and further all-around development,” said Anica Marsdin, chairwoman of St. Eustatius’ Royal Decoration Committee.

Royal decorations are handed out every year around the birthday of King Willem-Alexander. The islands of the Dutch Caribbean and municipalities in the European Netherlands can submit candidates for a royal decoration.

Founded by Queen Emma in 1892, the Order of Orange-Nassau is a Dutch chivalric order awarded to those who have contributed to society in special ways over a long period of time.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mega-d-receives-royal-decoration