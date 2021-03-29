Mega D Youth World officially opens in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis at the pool table officially opening Mega D Youth World.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Mega D Youth World invited island stakeholders to view its after-school facilities for “new adventures, imagination and learning” at its opening on Wednesday, March 24.

The new premises at #37 Schrupon Road are more spacious than the foundation’s previous location on HM Queen Beatrix Road. It now has a green one-acre field that overlooks both sea and land, as well as a larger house that will be home to children as they arrive daily at noon from home or school.

“I have not always made the right decisions or taken the right actions in my life or with the organisation,” Mega D Youth director and founder Dion “Mega D” Humphreys said, “but one of the things on which I stand firmly is discipline.”

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis praised the foundation for its innovation and perseverance. “As a young boy Mega D was part of my talent show. His after-school programme was the first of its kind in St. Eustatius. This investment in professional staff and creating motivation for our youths outside of the school curriculum continues to prove worthwhile. We see what can be done.”

Dedication and blessings were provided by Reverend Vincia Celestine of Bethel Methodist Church, Pastor Earl Esdaile Jr. of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church and Ricardo V. Fortin of the Roman Catholic Church.

