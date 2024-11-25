Meher Rajani and Arudra Bharrat joint Rotary spelling bee winners | THE DAILY HERALD

President Claricia Yvette Hart with the joint winners, Meher Rajani of the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) John A. Gumbs Campus and Arudra Bharrat from Orealia Kelly in Anguilla.

PHILIPSBURG–Meher Rajani of the Methodist Agogic Center (MAC) John A. Gumbs Campus and Arudra Bharrat from Orealia Kelly in Anguilla have jointly won the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid Isle’s 10th Annual Spelling Bee competition on Sunday.

For the first place a spell off was needed between Rajani and Bharrat, who accumulated a perfect score of 100 points each. After 60 extra words each, there were no mistakes between the two. The judges decided to give 5 extra words each, and if there were no mistakes, the competition would be declared a draw for 1st Place. These two contestants breezed through the words and got all of them right. The extra 1st Place trophy and prizes will be ordered and presented.

A spell off was needed for the third position between Maliyah Muckett (Alwyn Allison school in Anguilla), and Elenor Bradshaw (Orealia Kelly school in Anguilla), who accumulated 90 points each. After a misspelled word from Elenor, Maliyah spelt the same word correctly, and then spelt her extra word correctly again.

Karan Gianchandani (MAC-JAG) emerged as the 5th Finalist.

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten-Mid Isle thanked American University of the Caribbean (AUC) School of Medicine for making its Auditorium available for hosting the finals free of charge, Rotary District 7020 Grant, sponsors St Maarten Stevedoring, ICC Cargo, Shop n Take (Smart TV), Carrefour (gift vouchers), Domino’s Pizza (gift vouchers), the St. Dominic High Interact Club, the panel of judges, Rotarian volunteers, teachers and parents and all the 36 participants who helped in making the 10th Annual Spelling Bee a huge success.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meher-rajani-and-arudra-bharrat-joint-rotary-spelling-bee-winners