Melanie Choisy joins SMDF | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Melanie Choisy (29) has joined the team at St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF).

Choisy, a well-known St. Martiner, will be joining THE social development agency as the new Programme and Development Manager. In her new role, Choisy will serve as SMDF’s primary liaison with local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

As SMDF’s newest staff member, Choisy will bring her numerous years of working in St. Maarten’s NGO community.

Since graduating from University of Miami with Bachelor of Arts degrees in International Development and in Latin American and Caribbean Studies in 2012, Choisy has been active in community development. On returning to St. Maarten in 2012, she began volunteering with Be the Change Foundation, which was established by her aunt, the late Erika Cannegieter.

She assumed the role of president of the foundation in January 2015, working to highlight the work of NGOs. In addition to her efforts with Be the Change Foundation, Choisy has also served as a Project Manager for SXM Doet since December 2014.

In its search for a Programme and Development Manager, SMDF published a vacancy for the position and Managing Director Makhicia Brooks and former Managing Director Keith Franca were “elated” that Choisy had elected to apply, it was stated in a press release.

After reviewing some 15 applications, Choisy stood out as the strongest candidate. “Through her works with various organisations, overall commitment to community, open nature and her bright energy, we are certain that Melanie will be able to follow her passion for community work at SMDF,” the foundation said in its release.

