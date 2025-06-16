Men’s Week started in Anguilla on Sun. | THE DAILY HERALD

Men of Action Awardees.

ANGUILLA–The 2025 Men’s Week started in Anguilla on Sunday, June 15, with a Father and Son Re-treat in the morning and a Relay Challenge and Money Toss in the evening. It is being held under the theme “Men Living the Legacy: Evolving with Purpose”. It is focused on action and intentional growth with the Living Legacy calling on men to honour the sacrifices and contributions of those who came before them by shaping a legacy that future generations can be proud to inherit. It emphasises that legacy is not only about what we leave behind, but how we choose to live each day; in our families, our communities and within ourselves.

The Men of Action awardees are, Girdon Connor: Sports, Arts and Culture; Incia Brooks: Community Impact; Kelvois Lake: Emerging leader; Jevohn Martin: Excellence in Mentorship; Delano Smith: Phoe-nix Award; Velentino Muckett: Health and Wellness Advocate; and Victor Banks: Lifetime Achieve-ment Award. The selection process included a public call for nominations and from the 29 received, an independent selection committee selected the final Man of Action Awardees.

Partners Advocating For Violence Eradication (PAVE) and the Ministry of Social Development’s Community Planning Unit are joining with the Gender Affairs Unit and hosting a number of activities during the week. There will be radio interviews of the awardees on Radio Anguilla in the mornings and in the afternoons there will be outreach programmes at His Majesty’s Prison, participating hotels and participating schools. There will be an all day Men’s Conference on Saturday, June 21. This will include an exercise session, a panel discussion, a domino competition, a health corner, gifts and sur-prises, an awards ceremony and lunch and other refreshments.

