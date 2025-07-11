Mental Health Caribbean’s new course: Closer to people, closer to the islands | THE DAILY HERALD

MHC Director Kathelijne van den Boogert commends her team, saying: “From cleaning staff to psychiatrists, everyone is committed to making a difference. People are proud to work at MHC, and that energy is something special.”

KRALENDIJK–For the first time, Mental Health Caribbean (MHC) is being led by a director based in the region. Previously managed from the European Netherlands, MHC, which provides mental health services in Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius (the BES islands), entered a new phase late last year with Kathelijne van den Boogert taking up the role from the MHC office in Bonaire.

Van den Boogert’s appointment marks a broader shift: MHC is aiming to grow as both a care provider and employer, while tailoring its services more closely to the needs of the islands.

Two years ago, MHC began distancing itself from Dutch addiction services organisation Novadic-Kentron, which originally founded MHC. The transition to independence is now well underway, and Van den Boogert is leading the charge.

“I’m working to build a strong foundation so this becomes a truly island-rooted organisation,” she said. “That means providing custom care, listening to what people here really need. I want MHC to be close to the community – somewhere people feel welcome to just walk in. One of my dreams is to open a centre in Rincon where people can casually share what they’re going through and connect with others in similar situations.”

‘Falling for the Caribbean’

What attracted her to the job? “I love having final responsibility – it’s just part of who I am,” Van den Boogert says. “I like helping people flourish in roles that suit them. Also, my husband lived in Curaçao for years, and when you fall in love with someone like that, you also fall a little in love with the Caribbean. But I didn’t come here for the sunshine, I came to contribute to the well-being of the people on these islands. I believe everyone has something to live for, something that gives their life meaning. Even someone who’s deeply ill, lost in addiction, or living on the streets deserves a place in society.”

A driven team

Now more than six months into the job, Van den Boogert says she’s deeply impressed. “The level of care on the BES islands is very high – I mean that sincerely. And the team here is incredibly driven. From cleaning staff to psychiatrists, everyone is committed to making a difference. People are proud to work at MHC, and that energy is something special.”

She is determined to make MHC the best employer in the Caribbean Netherlands, not just through salaries, but through genuine appreciation. “Recognition matters: a thank-you, a celebration, opportunities to grow. I try to place people where they thrive and offer development paths, like training programmes, to help them advance.”

Priorities for the islands

With Bonaire being the fastest-growing municipality in the Netherlands, the demand for mental healthcare is also rising. “We're seeing increasing cases of depression, trauma, and stress-related issues,” Van den Boogert said. “Fortunately, stigma is slowly fading, but there’s still a long way to go. It’s crucial that everyone feels seen and heard.”

Mental health issues on the islands are closely tied to socio-economic pressures – poverty, job insecurity, and housing shortages. “Money stress, fear of job loss, and the reluctance to ask for help are major contributors. Single mothers in particular carry a heavy burden. I have so much respect for the mothers on this island.”

Youth mental resilience is also a growing concern. “In a place like Bonaire, where social inequality is visible, leisure options are limited, and poverty is widespread, prevention is more urgent than ever. We’re working on strengthening support for families, improving collaboration between schools, care, and social services, and helping young people find meaningful ways to spend their time.”

MHC is also expanding its work with people at risk of entering the justice system. “There’s a clear call from the community to do more in this area – crime is on the rise,” Van den Boogert said.

Addiction is another growing concern. “Alcohol plays a major role in social life here, sometimes in concerning ways. We’re investing more in addiction care, including alcohol, drugs, gambling, and sexual addiction.”

For Van den Boogert, prevention is the key. “We need to talk more about how to stay mentally healthy – through exercise, good food, and honest conversations. The community spirit here is strong, and I hope we can use that to better support one another. Mental illness can affect anyone. We need to give people living with mental health issues a place in society. Everyone matters.”

Keeping her own balance

How does Van den Boogert stay mentally balanced in a demanding leadership role? She grins: “I laugh – a lot. It’s so good for you and helps keep things in perspective. I haven’t gotten back into my fitness routine yet – working on that – but I do prioritise healthy food, sleep, and quality time with people I love.”

Her favourite island ritual? “Throwing some beach chairs and a cooler in the car and spending the afternoon by the sea. That’s happiness. And really – don’t forget to laugh, especially at yourself.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mental-health-caribbean-s-new-course-closer-to-people-closer-to-the-islands