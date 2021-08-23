MEP and RAIZ sign coalition agreement | THE DAILY HERALD

MEP Leader Evelyn Wever-Croes signs the coalition agreement at Nicolaas Store in San Nicolas on Thursday evening. (Aruba government photo)

ARUBA–The MEP (nine seats) and RAIZ (two seats) parties in Aruba signed a coalition agreement last Thursday evening, almost two months after the June elections. The two parties with a combined minimal majority of eleven in the 21-seat Parliament spoke to 101 community stakeholders over the past few weeks.

According to MEP Leader Evelyn Wever-Croes, the formation took longer than usual due to the talks with community groups. “This is the result of all these talks. We are not done as yet. The better you listen to what goes on in the community, the better we can move this country forward,” said the caretaker prime minister at the signing ceremony.

Presentation of the accord took place at the Nicolaas Store in San Nicolas. During the formation process, the San Nicolas Business Association had asked to have the signing take place in San Nicolas. “This town is much more than a refinery,” said RAIZ Leader Ursell Arends. The governing partners have promised to give proper attention to San Nicolas and expressed confidence that positive developments for the area will become a reality in the near future.

The coalition agreement contains 11 main points. Integrity and good governance are at the top of the list. The well-being of the elderly and of young people is also high priority, with emphasis on care and guidance.

Other topics that the Wever-Croes II Cabinet will work on are justice and security, education and the balance between economic growth and the environment. The governing accord should be ready in October. The names of the ministers and their respective portfolios are being fine-tuned between the two parties and will be announced in the coming days.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mep-and-raiz-sign-coalition-agreement