Mercelina congratulates Haitian Community on Haitian Flag Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina (centre) with members of the Haitian community.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has extended congratulations and best wishes to the Haitian community in St Maarten and around the world in observance of Haitian Flag Day, celebrated annually on May 18.

In his message, the prime minister recognised the contributions of the Haitian community to the social, cultural, and economic development of St Maarten and praised the resilience, determination, and heritage of the Haitian people.

“On behalf of the government and people of St Maarten, I extend heartfelt congratulations to our Haitian brothers and sisters as you proudly celebrate Haitian Flag Day,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “Today is a celebration of unity, freedom, pride, and the enduring spirit of the Haitian people whose history continues to inspire generations across the world.”

The prime minister also highlighted the longstanding ties between Haiti and St Maarten and acknowledged the important role the Haitian community continues to play within the country’s multicultural society.

“The Haitian community remains an integral part of our society,” the prime minister added. “Your hard work, entrepreneurial spirit, cultural richness, and commitment to family and community have helped shape the vibrant diversity that defines St. Maarten. We honour your contributions and celebrate this special day alongside you.”

The prime minister additionally reflected on the significance of the Haitian flag, describing it as a symbol of independence, courage, and national pride.

“As the Haitian flag waves proudly today, may it continue to symbolise hope, perseverance, and unity for all Haitians everywhere. May this occasion inspire continued solidarity, mutual respect, and cultural appreciation among all communities living together in St. Maarten,” Mercelina concluded.

The Government of St Maarten joined the Haitian community in commemorating Haitian Flag Day and extended wishes for a joyful and meaningful celebration.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mercelina-congratulates-haitian-community-on-haitian-flag-day