Mercelina discussing what relief is possible for GEBE consumers | THE DAILY HERALD

PM Dr. Luc Mercelina.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina said on Wednesday that he is cognizant of the

impact that the current energy crisis is having on consumers and as a result he has been engaged

in discussions with utilities company GEBE to see what relief is possible for clients.

He made the remarks in response to a question from The Daily Herald during the live Council

of Ministers press briefing.

“We realise that the people of St. Maarten have suffered from this energy crisis. There is no

discussion about that. We realise completely that not only the individuals have suffered in their

quality of life, but also the country and its economy and its development has been disturbed by

the crisis that we are in with the energy supply for our people so that is a fact,” he said.

“Due to mismanagement in the past, GEBE’s financial status is not the best and we know that

too. So, we are of course discussing and seeing and evaluating if there are possibilities that those

questions [about relief] that I have heard also on the street – if we can do something for the

people that have been suffering in this country,” he said.

“I have discussed this proposal with GEBE and it has some challenges,” he said, adding that

challenges include requesting relief from a company that has a vulnerable financial status.

“Seeing that this request is outside there, I discussed that preliminarily with GEBE and we are

talking about it. Nothing has been established. Nothing has been promised, but of course as you

feel it, I feel it too. Your concerns I have too. Realizing the financial challenges of my people in St

Maarten, the same as you are encountering on the street so of course as the Prime Minister of St

Maarten, I have to look and see if there is an option that we can do something for the people that

have been suffering not this year, but more than a year already of this crisis of GEBE. It’s not

something that started in May, this started more than a year ago. We are discussing what options

are possible,” he said

