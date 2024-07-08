Mercelina: Down payment made, generators should arrive mid-July | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina

PHILIPSBURG–Utilities company NV GEBE has made the “initial down payment” for the rental of ten-megawatt (MW) container generators and the generators are expected to be delivered to the country by mid-July provided there are no unforeseen delays.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina provided the update in a press release on the GEBE crisis.

“We are trying to make significant progress in our efforts to mitigate the current load-shedding that has affected our community,” Mercelina said in the release.

He said the generators are a crucial part of the immediate solution to stabilise the power supply. “GEBE’s goal is to have the 10MW generators fully operational by the end of July or the beginning of August 2024. This will significantly alleviate the strain on our power grid and reduce the instances of load-shedding,” he said.

In addition to the rental of the 10MW generators, GEBE has secured agreements with large consumers to go offline during scheduled hours to further ease the load on the power grid. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to these establishments for their cooperation during this critical period. Your support is invaluable as we navigate through this crisis,” said Mercelina.

Looking ahead to more sustainable solutions, he outlined the short-term strategy. “GEBE has also made the down payment for the lease-to-own 20MW container generators. These are expected to be delivered and operational by the end of September 2024,” he said. “This step is vital in ensuring a more stable and reliable power supply for our island.”

Mercelina said, “Addressing the issues with our power supply on St. Maarten remains a top priority. I am committed to keeping the people of St. Maarten informed and updated on the progress of these solutions. Together, we will overcome this challenge and build a more resilient energy infrastructure for our future.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mercelina-down-payment-made-generators-should-arrive-mid-july