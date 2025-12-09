Mercelina requests extension on country package deadline | THE DAILY HERALD

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof.

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has asked Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof for an extension of the Country Package deadlines and clarity on the future of the World Bank-managed Trust Fund.

He warned that St Maarten cannot meet current timelines for key reforms or complete the landfill closure without continued support.

During a meeting with Schoof, Mercelina said the country’s commitment to the reform agenda remains firm, but stressed that the present deadlines are not workable.

“Our commitment is genuine,” he said. “But commitment alone cannot override the practical challenges we face every day. I emphasised that extending the timelines is not about delaying progress, it’s about ensuring that the reforms are sustainable and serve our people in the long run. They deserve reforms that work, not reforms that are rushed simply to meet deadlines. I have therefore asked Prime Minister Schoof to explore the possibility of an extension of the current end date for the country packages. April 2027 simply comes too early for St. Maarten.”

Mercelina also pressed for decisions on the future of the Trust Fund, which is scheduled to close in 2028. He said St. Maarten will not be able to meet the agreed 2032 deadline for closing the landfill without long-term financial and technical assistance for the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure VROMI.

“For us, the landfill is not just a project, it affects daily life, public health, and the future of our children,” he said. “St Maarten is doing its part. We are committed to the 2032 closure and the Ministry of VROMI is making progress with agreed-upon sector reforms. But we cannot proceed with this project if we are caught between institutions with differing expectations and timelines. What our people need is alignment, support, and the certainty that the closing of the landfill will really take place in 2032. Only then can we deliver the long-term waste management solution our nation deserves.”

Following the discussion, Mercelina said both sides had benefited from open dialogue. He said the meeting had been productive because it allowed for honest conversation. “St Maarten wants to move forward, and we seek to do so with clarity and genuine partnership. Our people need stability and steady progress. Today was an important step in that direction."

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mercelina-requests-extension-on-country-package-deadline