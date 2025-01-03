Mercosur adopts resolution to place Bonaire on UN list | THE DAILY HERALD

James Finies addressing the gathering.

KRALENDIJK–The Parliament of Mercosur with elected representatives from South America’s political and economic bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela and Bolivia, with Chile, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru as associate members, during its 97th ordinary session passed a resolution to put Bonaire, part of the Caribbean Netherlands, back on the United Nations (UN) decolonisation list.

The proposal from Gabriel Fuks, head of the Argentine delegation, was called “groundbreaking” by Bonaire Human Rights Organisation (BHRO) in support of the island’s right to self-determination.

“This historic move endorses BHRO’s call for re-inclusion on the United Nations’ List of Non-Self-Governing Territories, bringing Bonaire’s political status under the scrutiny of the UN Special Committee on Decolonisation,” explained a release. “In a unanimous decision, ‘Parlasur’ expressed solidarity with the people of Bonaire, denouncing the political situation imposed by the Dutch government since 2010.”

According to BHRO, Bonaire (formerly part of the Netherlands Antilles) was incorporated into the Netherlands as a “public body” without autonomy and without the consent of the people following the Antilles’ dissolution. Mercosur asserted that this action violates the island’s inalienable right to self-governance as enshrined in international law.

“This milestone was achieved through the relentless advocacy of James Finies, leader of ‘Pueblo Progresivo Uni’ and founder of the BHRO. Finies, a native of Bonaire, abandoned a 23-year banking career to activism, protesting Bonaire’s political status after the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. His 222-day and night non-stop protest led to a referendum where a large majority of voters rejected the imposed integration.

“His unwavering commitment has led him and his delegation to travel extensively across Latin America, the Caribbean, North America and Europe, raising awareness and garnering support for Bonaire’s self-determination. Their efforts have been instrumental in bringing international attention to the island’s quest for self-determination,” continued the statement.

“The Mercosur declaration is grounded in a robust legal framework, citing key international instruments such as the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. The Parliament Mercosur acknowledges that Bonaire’s status, a referendum where 66% of the voters rejected it, is inconsistent with democratic principles and the people’s right to self-determination.

“This resolution follows a 2021 report from UN experts, concluding that Bonaire’s current governance structure is a colonial remnant perpetuating inequality. The Mercosur Parliament’s declaration aims to elevate the issue of Bonaire’s self-determination to the international stage and urges Latin American and Caribbean states to rally behind Bonaire’s cause,” added the release.

The resolution includes two key points:

1. Solidarity with the people of Bonaire: The Mercosur Parliament expresses unequivocal support for Bonaire’s request for re-inclusion in the UN’s list of Non-Self-Governing Territories, subjecting the Dutch-imposed governance structure to international review.

2. A call for international advocacy: The declaration encourages Latin American and Caribbean

governments to support Bonaire’s bid, ensuring that the island’s right to self-determination is protected and promoted globally.

“The Mercosur Parliament’s historic decision is a crucial step in addressing the ongoing colonial injustices faced by Bonaire, reinforcing the region’s commitment to human rights, equality, and the empowerment of all peoples to self-determination,” BHRO concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mercosur-adopts-resolution-to-place-bonaire-on-un-list