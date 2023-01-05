Mess left behind | THE DAILY HERALD

Residents taking daily walks on a side road running parallel to Union Road in Cole Bay, on the other side of Union Road from the new Sol gas station, have been dismayed lately to see bags of trash piling up in the grass, with no apparent prospect of their removal.

The rubbish is not just unsightly but unhygienic and residents are calling on authorities to take appropriate action to stop it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mess-left-behind-3