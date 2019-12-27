Messy sight | THE DAILY HERALD

There was no holiday atmosphere in the parking lot next to John Cooper/José Lake Sr. ballpark on Boxing Day, Thursday, December 26. Because garbage was not collected over the Christmas holidays, the waste not only piled high in the available container but was also unceremoniously dumped next to it. The lack of garbage collection created not only an eyesore in the area of Dutch Cul de Sac, but also an unhygienic situation for residents.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93561-messy-sight