Meteorological Observer Geranto Eugenio praised for advancements | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: Head of the Meteorological Department in St. Maarten Joseph Nathaniel Isaac, TEATT Minister Arthur Lambriex, Meteorological Observer Geranto Eugenio and TEATT Ministry Secretary General Miguel De Weever.





PHILIPSBURG–Meteorological observer Geranto Eugenio, a soon-to-be-certified Senior Level Meteorological Technician, has come in for praises for the advancements that he made educationally to bolster his career.

Eugenio began his meteorological career in May 2016 when he joined the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS) as a Meteorological Observer/Trainee.

He recognised his passion for the field and potential to make a significant impact, so he pursued further certification at Caribbean Institute for Meteorology and Hydrology (CIMH) in Barbados. He became a certified Observer in August of the same year, marking the beginning of his promising journey.

In 2020, he was selected for further training at CIMH, undertaking a rigorous programme from March to November 2020. During this period, he acquired expertise in Aviation Meteorology and instrument installation and repair, elevating his skills to the rank of Mid-Level Meteorological Technician.

Eugenio was chosen in 2021 to undergo training as a Senior Level Meteorological Technician (SLMT)/Forecaster. He completed the SLMT programme with CIMH, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to excellence.

His journey is a testament to the significance of nurturing local talent and building strong foundations within the community, it was stated in a press release on Monday.

Department Head of the Meteorological Department in St. Maarten Joseph Nathanael Isaac said Eugenio had returned to St. Maarten last week after completing the SLMT/Forecaster course at CIMH. “To achieve full certification, he will undergo three months of on-the-job training at our local office, where he will apply his newfound expertise and further strengthen his practical skills,” said Isaac.

MDS said it was happy to share Eugenio’s inspiring journey, which it said “exemplifies the boundless possibilities that come with a commitment to educational advancement.”

Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Arthur Lambriex, who has responsibility for MDS, praised Eugenio for his recent accomplishment. “Today, we celebrate Mr. Eugenio’s remarkable achievements and unwavering dedication to his chosen field of meteorology,” Lambrex said in a press release issued on Monday.

Lambriex shared his enthusiasm for Eugenio’s achievements and emphasised the importance of educational advancement for the youth of St. Maarten.

“Mr. Geranto Eugenio’s remarkable journey in meteorology showcases the limitless potential in our young minds. I urge all the aspiring youth of St. Maarten to follow in his footsteps, as he has shown that with dedication and passion, there are no bounds to what you can achieve. The Government of St. Maarten is committed to supporting young talents like Mr. Eugenio, who bring pride to our nation and contribute to our local development,” said Lambriex.

Eugenio had some encouraging words for aspiring meteorologists. “I would like to encourage any young person interested in meteorology to go for it. There is room for growth, and once you do your part, you will be surprised where you can go in meteorology. You will experience different cultures and learn from others. At the end of the day, it starts and ends with you.”

He thanked Isaac and the Government of St. Maarten for allowing him to advance in his field. Additionally, he acknowledged the support and guidance received from the staff of CIMH, whose assistance proved invaluable in his journey towards success.

According to the press release, MDS stands as a beacon of hope for young talents, reaffirming its commitment to fostering local capacity and providing opportunities for higher-level training. “With Eugenio as a shining example, the future holds great promise for the region’s growth and advancement of meteorological expertise,” it was stated in the release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meteorological-observer-geranto-eugenio-praised-for-advancements