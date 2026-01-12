Methodist Agogic Centre marks 50 years of excellence, service and faith | THE DAILY HERALD

MAC management; Board Chairman Rev. Henry, High school Chaplain Rev. Intiaz, Executive Director Rose Hughes-Coram, Asst. Manager CSE Ms. Lake, CXC Coordinator Ms. Hamm, BFM Manager Mrs. Davis, Rev. John A. Gumbs Manager Mr. White, and the sole living founder Rev. John A. Gumbs who now resides in Anguilla. Rev. Gumbs celebrated 100 years in August 2025.

PHILIPSBURG–Foundation Methodist Agogic Centre (MAC) is celebrating its 50th anniversary under the theme “50 Years of Excellence, Service and Faith,” marking half a century of education, service, and faith-based development in the community.

The milestone highlights the institution’s growth from its humble beginnings to its present role as a vibrant educational community. The centre attributes its establishment to the vision of its founders: Rev. John A. Gumbs, the late Vance James Jr., the late Edgar Lynch, the late Camile Baly, and the late Clarence Mardenborough. The development of early childhood education was further strengthened by the vision of Browlia F. Maillard, whose efforts led to the creation of the Early Stimulation Centre.

MAC said its mission has been sustained over the years by dedicated educators, supportive families, and committed students. Faith, service, and excellence have remained central pillars of the institution’s work, guiding its approach to education and community engagement.

As part of the anniversary preparations, MAC is calling on all alumni, from its first graduating class in 1982 to present-day graduates, including those from MAC-CSE, which began in 2013, to participate in the celebrations.

Several activities have been planned to celebrate the anniversary. These include a MAC flag design competition open to current and former students, parents, and teachers. Details and submission deadlines are available on the school’s Facebook page and website.

A fundraising walkathon is scheduled for January 31, 2026. Participants are invited to attend in their sports day house colours – red, yellow, blue, or green. A light breakfast will be provided at the end of the walk at the Browlia F. Maillard Campus.

The main anniversary events will take place in March. A church service will be held at 5:00pm on March 8, 2026, at the Philipsburg Methodist Church. On March 10, all MAC locations will gather at the same church before proceeding through Philipsburg with banners and drum bands. Past and present school board members, directors, managers, teachers, staff, and alumni are invited to take part.

Additional information about the anniversary celebrations can be found on Mac's website at

www.macsxm.org, on Facebook at

macsxm.org, or by

emailing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/methodist-agogic-centre-marks-50-years-of-excellence-service-and-faith