Meyers proposes using ex-MP’s draft DUI law to create ‘Ryan Gumbs Law’ | THE DAILY HERALD

MP Franklin Meyers holding up the draft legislation prepared by former MP Claude Peterson.

PHILIPSBURG–Soualiga Action Movement (SAM) Member of Parliament (MP) Franklin Meyers on Tuesday proposed that Parliament use draft driving under the influence (DUI) legislation prepared by former MP Claude Peterson as the basis for a new “Ryan Gumbs Law,” saying lawmakers should work together to address legal shortcomings highlighted by the fatal traffic accident that claimed Ryan Gumbs’ life.

Speaking during Tuesday’s urgent parliamentary meeting, Meyers said St. Maarten currently does not have the legal framework to conduct breath alcohol testing and urged all 15 Members of Parliament to unite behind legislation that would strengthen the country’s traffic laws.

“I am proposing to this Parliament here today, join me not only on this law, but wherever you have something that pertains to this case and where we have seen the shortfalls of this case, let’s get together, make a law, call it the Ryan Gumbs law,” Meyers said.

He noted that while it is too late for Ryan Gumbs, stronger legislation could help prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Meyers also suggested that Parliament explore the possibility of reducing Parliament’s travel budget, to help finance the legislation that the Minister of Justice said had not been released because it was not paid for.

Before addressing the proposed law, Meyers offered condolences to the Gumbs family, explaining that he has known the family for many years and chose not to focus on political disagreements during the debate because of his close relationship with them.

He also discussed the decision to deport the suspect after the Prosecutor’s Office released him and transferred him to Immigration. Meyers said the Minister of Justice had the option of allowing the individual time to regularise his immigration status or proceeding with deportation. While he understood the minister’s reasoning that deportation would have financial consequences because the individual has businesses on the island, he said the decision also deeply affected the victim’s family because of how it appeared publicly.

Meyers stressed that, from the family’s perspective, the optics suggested the suspect had committed a crime and “got away scot-free,” even though he understood the complexities surrounding the decision.

Drawing on his experience as a mortician, Meyers said he understands grief and the impact such tragedies have on families. He said he found himself in a difficult position because the Minister of Justice is his party’s appointee, while the decision had affected a family he knows personally.

He questioned the procedures surrounding deportation, the role of the Prosecutor’s Office, and asked what year the unpaid legislation project had begun and when the outstanding bill dated from.

Meyers appealed for bipartisan support for the proposed legislation. “I would really like, for the family’s sake, that all 15 MPs be on board with this legislation here that we call the Ryan Gumbs law.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/meyers-proposes-using-ex-mp-s-draft-dui-law-to-create-ryan-gumbs-law