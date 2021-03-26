MFK, PNP sign coalition accord | THE DAILY HERALD

Signatories of the two future governing parties.

WILLEMSTAD–The two biggest winners of Curaçao’s recent parliamentary election Movementu Futuro Kòrsou (MFK) and Partido Nashonal di Pueblo (PNP) on Thursday signed a final agreement to form a new government for Curaçao with MFK-leader Gilmar Pisas as the Prime Minister.

MFK with nine seats in the 21-seat legislature will have six cabinet members and PNP with four seats, three.

MFK will be responsible for General Affairs, Finance, Justice, Traffic, Transport & Spatial Planning VVRP, Health, Environment & Nature GMN, and Education, Science, Culture & Sport OWCS.

PNP will be responsible for Economic Development MEO, Administration, Planning & Service BPD, and Social Development, Labour & Well-being.

MFK will also name the President of Parliament and PNP the Vice President.

MFK will appoint both the Minister Plenipotentiary and the Deputy Minister Plenipotentiary in the Hague.

PNP will appoint the Minister Plenipotentiary in Washington, DC.

Both parties have already nominated their candidate ministers, but these must still go through the screening process.

The two persons they proposed for exploratory formation talks, Chester Peterson and Rutsel Martha have formally been given until April 6 to complete this task, by Governor Lucille George-Wout. On Tuesday, March 30, an interim report is due.

Meanwhile, Pisas was advised to stay in hospital for at least three more days, said MFK board chairman Sithree van Heydoorn. The intended prime minister Pisas was admitted to Curaçao Medical Center (CMC) on Wednesday after falling at his own home and suffering injuries to the head and face early in the morning.

According to Van Heydoorn, Pisas would have been allowed to go home, but it was decided that he still needed treatment on his eye sockets. When the leader comes out, he will also have to rest for some time, added the party chairman.

