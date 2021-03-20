MFK, PNP winners in Curaçao election | THE DAILY HERALD

“Kòrsou pa Nos Tur” won’t be back in Parliament

~PAR/MAN coalition loses five seats~

WILLEMSTAD—“Movementu Futuro Kòrsou” (MFK) led by Gilmar “Pik” Pisas became Curaçao’s biggest party for the first time by earning eight seats with 23,559 votes or 27.76 per cent of the total, while the People’s National Party (PNP) led by Ruthmilda “Mimi” Larmonie-Cecilia marked its return to Parliament with 10,563 votes (12.45%), good for four seats.

“Partido Alternativa Real” (PAR) of Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath lost two seats with 11.778 votes (13.88%) and its coalition partner “Movementu Alsa Nashon” (MAN) of Economic Development Minister Steven Martina three with 5,456 votes (6.43%), ending up with respectively four and two seats, way fewer than the combined 11 needed for a majority.

Their former governing partner “Partido Inovashon Nashonal” (PIN) led by Suzanne “Suzy” Camelia-Romer was voted out of Parliament with 3,734 votes (4.4 per cent), as were opposition parties “Korsou di Nos Tur” (KdNT) of Amparo dos Santos with 3,544 votes (4.18%) “Movementu Progresivo” (MP) led by Marilyn Moses with 1,462 votes (1.7%) and “Pueblo Soberano” (PS) led by Bernhard “Ben” Whiteman with 1,215 votes (1.43%).

The final seat division

Newcomers “Trabou pa Kòrsou” (TPK) led by former PIN-parliamentarian Rennox Calmes and “Kòrsou Esun Miho” (KEM) led by Michelangelo “Lo” Martines each earned a seat with respectively 4,411 (5.2%) and 4,537 (5.35%) votes.

“Un Kambio Pa Kòrsou” (UPKP) with 3,990 votes (4.7 per cent), “Vishon” with 3,544 votes (4.18%), the Democratic Party (DP) with 2,388 votes (2.81%), “Movementu Kousa Promé” (MKP) with 2,455 votes (2.85%) and “Kòrsou Un Munisipio Nobo Ulandes” (KUMUN) with 1,052 votes (2.65%) all fell short.

Expectations are that MFK and PNP will form the next government backed by 13 of the 21 seats. The former is against agreements made with the Netherlands on a package of reforms and supervising body to control its implementation in exchange for continued liquidity support, while PNP wants to renegotiate.

