MFK wins historic absolute majority | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD –The ruling party “Movementu Futuro Kòrsou” secured a landslide victory in Curaçao’s elections, winning 55% of the votes. This marks the first time in the country’s history that a single party has won an absolute majority in Parliament, allowing it to govern alone.

Polling stations closed at 7:00pm on Friday with a 69% voter turnout -down from the 74% recorded in 2021. More in Monday’s newspaper.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mfk-wins-historic-absolute-majority