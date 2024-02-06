MGDW Primary School partners with the Green Dream Project | THE DAILY HERALD

Several recycling bins have been placed on school grounds.





PHILIPSBURG–Marie Genevieve de Weever (MGDW) Primary School is the latest school to have joined forces with the Green Dream Project, a sustainability initiative aimed at creating a greener future for St. Maarten.

In a recent press release, MGDW stated that this partnership marks a significant milestone for the school as it commits to integrating sustainable practices into its educational framework, nurturing environmentally conscious citizens.

Stuart Johnson, School Manager of MGDW Primary School, expressed gratitude to Claude Javois, UNESCO and EPIC for spearheading this initiative.

Johnson emphasised the importance of instilling environmental awareness in students and acknowledged the opportunity for the school to contribute to a more sustainable community. Recognising the urgent need for sustainability education, the school has eagerly partnered with the Green Dream Project to implement innovative solutions for waste management and environmental conservation.

The Green Dream Project, founded by Claude Javois in 2018, is dedicated to promoting environmental stewardship and sustainable development in St. Maarten. Javois commended Johnson, along with the dedicated teachers, students and staff, for embracing the Green Dream Project’s ethos. “Their commitment signifies the school’s transition to becoming a ‘Green School’ dedicated to sustainable practices,” he stated.

Marcellia Henry, Secretary General of UNESCO, St. Maarten, has played a crucial role in driving the waste management cause forward. Her efforts have earned heartfelt appreciation from Javois and the entire Green community.

“The partnership between MGDW Primary School and the Green Dream Project underscores a shared commitment to environmental education and sustainable practices, setting a precedent for positive change within the local community,” Johnson concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mgdw-primary-school-partners-with-the-green-dream-project