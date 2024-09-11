MHF, CPS ‘Are you ok’ campaign for World Suicide Prevention Day | THE DAILY HERALD

Mental Health Foundation (MHF), Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation joined forces to recognise World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. In photo, from left, are CPS Health Promotion team members Swinda Richardson and Nirmala Vlaun, MHF Medical Director Dr. Hendrikus van Gaalen, CPS Health Promotion member Helena Pantophlet-Webster, and MHF Information and Prevention Officer Nakisha Boasman.



CAY HILL–The Mental Health Foundation (MHF), Collective Prevention Services (CPS) and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation joined forces to recognise World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

This year’s theme, “Changing the Narrative on Suicide”, highlights the need for altering perceptions and instilling hope for individuals grappling with suicidal thoughts and behaviours.

As part of Suicide Awareness Prevention Month, MHF, CPS and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation have launched the “Are you ok?” campaign, designed to encourage individuals to engage with loved ones, friends and colleagues who may be silently struggling.

The initiative urges people to ask this simple yet powerful question, “Are you ok?”, which can help those experiencing suicidal thoughts open up about their emotions and struggles.

“In our community, discussing suicide remains a taboo subject, making it even more critical to address. When someone is deviating from their usual behaviour it’s important to reach out and ask, “Are you ok?” Being supportive and intentional can make a difference. A person-centred approach, like asking an open-ended question such as, “I’ve noticed things have been tough lately. Do you want to talk about it?” can open the door for meaningful conversations,” it was stated in a press release.

Throughout the month, MHF, CPS and the Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation will host a series of events to engage the public, reduce stigma and encourage open conversations about mental health. Additionally, a comprehensive campaign across various media platforms will disseminate information on how to recognise the signs of suicide, offer support and seek help.

Coordinators urge community members, organisations, and leaders to join these efforts. “By changing the narrative around suicide and mental health, we can foster a culture of empathy, resilience, and proactive care,” it was stated in the release.

Anyone struggling with mental health challenges or suicidal thoughts, should know that help is available. Please reach out to the MHF crisis hotline at +1 (721)-585-5556.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mhf-cps-are-you-ok-campaign-for-world-suicide-prevention-day