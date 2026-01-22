Michael Peters appointed operations director at PJIA | THE DAILY HERALD

PJIA Operations Director Michael Peters

SIMPSON BAY–Princess Juliana International Airport’s operational company PJIAE has appointed Michael Peters as its new Operations Director, effective immediately. A native of St. Maarten, Peters brings more than a decade of aviation experience, along with extensive institutional knowledge and a strong track record in operational excellence and safety.

Peters began his career at PJIAE in 2011 as a summer employee, where early exposure to airport operations sparked his interest in aviation and tourism. While working part-time in the Operations Department, he pursued his studies in the Netherlands and obtained a degree as an Aviation Operations Officer.

He returned to St. Maarten in 2015 to complete his final internship at the airport and was appointed Operations Coordinator the following year. Over the next several years, Peters built a reputation for strong leadership, technical expertise, and a consistent focus on safety and regulatory compliance.

He later served as Safety and Security Compliance Advisor to the Director of Operations and, in early 2025, was also appointed Acting Security Manager, overseeing security operations in addition to his compliance duties.

In his new role, Peters is responsible for Airside and Landside Operations, the Airport Fire Department, and the Security Department. He oversees more than 170 employees across these key operational areas.

Chief Operating Officer Levons expressed confidence in the appointment, stating that Peters has demonstrated the right balance of operational expertise, leadership, and integrity, and has earned the trust and respect of his teams.

Peters emphasized that effective airport operations rely heavily on teamwork and collaboration across departments, noting that strong cooperation enhances safety, efficiency, and the overall experience for passengers and staff.

With this appointment, Princess Juliana International Airport reaffirmed its commitment to developing local talent and ensuring experienced leadership within its core operations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/michael-peters-appointed-operations-director-at-pjia