Migratory Bird Festival at Amuseum Naturalis | THE DAILY HERALD

“Migratory Birds Around Me” is a new bilingual colouring book and nature journal featuring 33 of St. Martin’s migratory birds.

FRENCH QUARTER–The public is invited to a free festival celebrating St. Martin’s migratory birds this Saturday, November 16, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at Amuseum Naturalis located at The Old House in French Quarter.

The event will include the launch of a new bird colouring book: “Migratory Birds Around Me”. The book will be available for free at the event while supplies last. Children can dive right into the books at the festival’s colouring station. Guests can also play fun bird games in the Amuseum’s gardens, learn about the science of bird-tracking, and explore the museum exhibits and grounds.

“We’re super excited to host the Migratory Bird Festival and launch this fantastic new book!” said Les Fruits de Mer association President Jenn Yerkes. “The book is a great showcase for the birds that migrate here each year.”

Like the other books in the Around Me series, “Migratory Birds Around Me” is bilingual in English and French, and is also a nature journal where children can record their own observations and make their own drawings of local species. Free printed copies will be given away at the event thanks to sponsor Delta Petroleum.

In addition to discovering the new book, festival guests can enjoy BirdSleuth Caribbean activities like Bird Bingo and the Bird Habitat Scavenger hunt. These activities were adapted specifically for the Caribbean, featuring local birds and nature. They are perfect for children and families to enjoy in the Amuseum’s gardens.

“Our migratory birds are truly incredible,” said Les Fruits de Mer association co-founder Mark Yokoyama. “These birds travel thousands of kilometres each year and connect St. Martin with the rest of the Americas. We’re helping people learn more about them with a Motus station at the Amuseum. It uses antennas to track birds that are wearing tiny transmitters. It is one of the very first stations of its kind in the Caribbean.”

The Migratory Bird Festival will be held at Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House on the hill above Coconut Grove in French Quarter. The event is proudly sponsored by Delta Petroleum. For more information, visit

http://lesfruitsdemer.com.

“Migratory Birds Around Me” was produced with support from the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and the Agence Nationale de la Cohésion des Territoires (ANCT). The book project is supported by the Politique de la Ville de Saint-Martin, implemented by the State and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin.

The book is also available for purchase on

amazon.com worldwide and as a free download at

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/migratory-bird-festival-at-amuseum-naturalis