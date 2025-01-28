Military forces from CAS engage in exercise Barracuda Warrior | THE DAILY HERALD

Military personnel conduct rappelling exercises beneath the 56.4-meter-high Queen Juliana Bridge in Willemstad.

WILLEMSTAD–The annual military exercise Barracuda Warrior has commenced on the island of Curaçao, bringing together military units from Curaçao, Aruba and St. Maarten (CAS countries) to enhance their operational skills. The exercise will continue until February 7.

A total of 165 soldiers are participating, including the Marine Squadron Carib from Aruba, the St. Maarten Marine Detachment, the Curaçao and Aruba Boat Platoon, and soldiers from Curaçao.

The training includes a variety of drills, such as live-fire exercises, maritime and land operations, and urban combat scenarios. Soldiers will also undergo training to respond to sudden attacks, improving their ability to adapt to unpredictable situations and work effectively as a team.

Exercises like Barracuda Warrior ensure that troops remain well-prepared for their duties in the Caribbean region. In addition to refining their skills, soldiers will gain experience operating in challenging conditions while learning new techniques. Through rigorous training, they enhance their readiness to defend the Kingdom, contributing to peace and security in the Dutch Caribbean.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/military-forces-from-cas-engage-in-exercise-barracuda-warrior