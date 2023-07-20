Military police, police agents trained as skippers for new patrol vessel | THE DAILY HERALD

Fire safety exercise.

BONAIRE–After passing the Boatmaster three training courses in Bonaire, agents of the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee KMar and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force KPCN can work as skippers of the new patrol vessel that is expected to be launched in October.

During the eight-day training course, participants learned to operate the vessel, how to fight fires and general theory. Seventeen participants have now successfully completed the training.

This training was necessary to allow the participants to operate the vessel, which was jointly purchased by the KMar and KPCN. It will be used for border enforcement duties at sea, for monitoring purposes and to carry out water surveillance and ship inspections. The services can also support the Caribbean Area Coast Guard with search and rescue operations or suspicious situations at all times.

A participant in the diving exercise while fellow participants look on.

The vessel and the new captains will contribute to the work of the Multidisciplinary Maritime Hub MMHB. The MMHB is a partnership between the KMar, Customs and the Coast Guard. The objective is to ensure that the maritime domain around Bonaire is and remains safe.

