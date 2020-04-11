Military unit to be deployed to St. Martin in case of escalation of COVID-19 cases | THE DAILY HERALD

Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher

MARIGOT—Préfète Déléguée Sylvie Feucher disclosed Saturday some military reserves will be deployed to St. Martin in the coming days as a back-up in case of any escalation in the coronavirus COVID-19 health crisis.

Despite the relatively stable COVID-19 situation of the last few days on the French side she said she made the decision based on “anticipation and preparation” rather than need, and to not be caught out at the last minute if there was any dramatic escalation.

A unit of 70 soldiers, nurses, vehicles and equipment will be deployed from the 33rd marine infantry regiment based in Martinique. They will be arriving at the port in Galisbay on Sunday, April 12 and Wednesday, April 15, and stay as long as needed.

The multi-purpose unit will look at the feasibility of establishing a forward medical post at the Louis- Constant-Fleming Hospital to receive COVID-19patients if the facility becomes over-burdened, use a helicopter to do medical evacuations to Guadeloupe, especially at night, and generally be available to assist the population. The military will not have anything to do with enforcing confinement.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/military-unit-to-be-deployed-to-st-martin-in-case-of-escalation-of-covid-19-cases