Military wraps up high-security operation at Suffisant Marine Barracks for gang trial | THE DAILY HERALD

WILLEMSTAD–Dutch military personnel concluded a two-week deployment at Suffisant Marine Barracks on July 5, providing enhanced security during court proceedings in the high-risk “Themis” case involving alleged gang leader Urvin “Nuto” Wawoe.

Wawoe is believed to be one of the leaders of No Limit Soldiers (NLS), a criminal gang based in Curaçao. The group is suspected of involvement in multiple contract killings in both Curaçao and St. Maarten, making the trial one of the most high-profile and sensitive criminal proceedings in the region.

At the request of the Governor of Curaçao, the Ministry of Defense provided “hard military assistance” from June 22 to July 5. The trial was held at the secured marine barracks due to the extraordinary security concerns. Authorities applied Alert State C – an elevated state of readiness – which triggered around-the-clock surveillance, patrols, and protection of the airspace above the facility.

The operation included several specialised units, such as the Marine Squadron Carib, the Company in the West, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service Defense, the Royal Military Police, and the Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) team.

In a first for Curaçao, the C-UAS team was not only deployed for detection and shielding but was also authorised to take enforcement action. Drones entering the no-fly zone above the compound were jammed and disabled. Officials report an average of 10 unauthorised drones were neutralized each day.

Approximately 120 personnel – military, police, and civilian – were deployed daily to ensure security. An additional 30 individuals, including judiciary officials, prosecutors, legal teams, media, and relatives of the accused, were present for the proceedings each day.

Defence officials confirmed the operation was carried out in close coordination with local law enforcement and proceeded without major incidents. The effort reflects the third core task of the Dutch armed forces in the Caribbean: supporting the maintenance of law, order, and justice.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/military-wraps-up-high-security-operation-at-suffisant-marine-barracks-for-gang-trial