Mingo asked to resign as airport CEO by January 4 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) holding company PJIAH has requested PJIA operating company PJIAE chief executive officer (CEO) Brian Mingo to tender his resignation immediately and leave the post by January 4, 2021, citing a growing lack of confidence in his leadership and delays in the reconstruction project.

PJIAH sent a letter to this effect to Mingo on Thursday, December 3, and warned that failure to resign voluntarily will result in the company pursuing legal termination. Copies of the letter were sent to the Council of Ministers, Parliament and the supervisory board of PJIAE. Letter PJIAH- CEO asked to resign.pdf

PJIAH wrote that the reconstruction budget has grown from US $107 million to $119 million under Mingo’s watch. The CEO requested this increase to government on November 12, allegedly due to indexation rates and additional project costs.

PJIAH said that no key stakeholders are pleased with Mingo’s functioning as CEO, including government and Parliament.

“Your lack of ability to move the reconstruction project of the airport forward has become more than evident as we are now over three years since the terminal building has been severely damaged by Hurricane Irma and there is no consistency in your projected completion date for the reconstruction of the terminal building. This is quite alarming seeing the fact that it has been more than a year since the funds have been made available for the reconstruction,” it was stated in the letter.

PJIAH also discussed lack of progress to realise a US pre-clearance facility and fixed based operations (FBO) building, the relocation of the fuel farm, as well as strained working relationships with management and staff as contentious issues.

“Regretfully, we must inform you that the situation can no longer be sustained,” said PJIAH.

Mingo took up the post as CEO on January 7, 2019.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mingo-asked-to-resign-as-airport-ceo-by-january-4