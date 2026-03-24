Mingo, Franca, Matser, Pantophlet, James COCI’s first advisory board | THE DAILY HERALD

COCI President Tamara Leonard with the members of the Advisory Board

PHILIPSBURG–The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) has installed an Advisory Board, which forms an integral part of its governance and organisational structure.

The Advisory Board consists of notary Marlene Mingo, Keith Franca, Gary Matser, Hubert Pantophlet and Eugene James, who were selected and unanimously approved by the COCI Board of Directors.

Their appointment reflects the Board’s confidence in their extensive experience, professional expertise, and strong relationships within the business community. The Chamber said in a press release that the Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance and advisory support to further strengthen COCI’s mission and objectives.

Commenting on the installation, Tamara Leonard, President of the COCI Board, stated:

“The establishment of the Advisory Board marks an important milestone for COCI. We are confident that the collective experience, knowledge, and insight of these distinguished individuals will add significant value to our organisation and further strengthen our role as a leading voice for the business community.”

In addition, during the most recent Board meeting, COCI also appointed honorary members, which include Joseph Lake Jr., Lou Peters and Damodar Rawtani. The Chamber said these honorary appointments were extended to former Board members who have made significant and lasting contributions to the development, growth, and success of COCI over the years, among others. Their continued association with the Chamber recognises their dedication and enduring commitment to the advancement of the business community.

COCI said it is committed to reinforcing strong leadership, institutional continuity, and inclusive participation as it continues to support economic development and represent the interests of the business community.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mingo-franca-matser-pantophlet-james-coci-s-first-advisory-board