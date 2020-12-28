Mingo not stepping down, committed to finishing terminal reconstruction | THE DAILY HERALD

Brian Mingo

AIRPORT–Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) operating company PJIAE chief executive officer a(CEO) Brian Mingo says he is not stepping down, instead committing himself to finishing the terminal rebuilding project.

Mingo’s comments come after PJIA holding company PJIAH requested him to tender his resignation and leave the post by January 4, 2021, citing a growing lack of confidence in his leadership, and delays in the reconstruction project.

PJIAH sent a letter to this effect to Mingo on Thursday, December 3, and warned that failure to resign voluntarily will result in the company pursuing legal termination. Copies of the letter were sent to the Council of Ministers, Parliament, and the supervisory board of PJIAE.

Mingo said over the weekend he was surprised to receive the letter, and that he will not be leaving his position at the helm of the airport.

“Rest assured though, that I am not interested in stopping, no matter the amount of money. That is not what I want nor signed up for. Therefore, over the last weeks, I have had discussions with all relevant parties and am pleased with the outcome, as well as the continued support. Together with the organisation – the managing and supervisory boards – we have set out PJIAE’s direction, and I am committed to successfully complete rebuilding the airport of the future,” said Mingo.

He said his goal is to “continue uniting our employees to work in the interest of St. Maarten and its people.

“To me, rebuilding the airport-of-the-future means more prosperity for all, in the most sustainable way possible, where tourists are astounded and become St. Maarten’s ambassadors, driving more tourism to the island each year. To achieve this … it is imperative to create and guarantee stability,” concluded Mingo.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/mingo-not-stepping-down-committed-to-finishing-terminal-reconstruction