Minimarket in St. Peters robbed by armed men | THE DAILY HERALD

The Tesco minimarket on St. Peters Road.

ST. PETERS–Two unidentified armed men stormed into the Tesco supermarket on St. Peters Road around 12:35pm Wednesday and robbed the cashier at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash.



After the robbery, both suspects made their escape by running toward Marigot Hill.

The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM is calling on anyone who may have been in the immediate surrounding of the supermarket at the time and may have information that can help in the investigation of this crime to share this information with authorities.

“If you see something, say something,” KPSM stated. “These criminals should be brought to justice.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minimarket-in-st-peters-robbed-by-armed-men