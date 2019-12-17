Minister announces ‘suspension’ of PPRN process for three months | THE DAILY HERALD

Parked cars burn in Bellevue on Tuesday (Photo Lé Pelican)

MARIGOT—French Overseas Minister Annick Girardin on Tuesday “suspended” the natural risk prevention plan PPRN procedure for three months to give further time for the Collectivité to revise the document, before May of next year.

Her decision announced in the National Assembly came after a volatile situation unfolded in Marigot in the morning. Cars were set alight and multiple road blocks erected on Rue de Hollande and in Lowtown prevented any access, unless on foot, to Marigot from the Bellevue side. Gendarmes clashed with protestors in Lowtown. Access was still possible by car from Agrément roundabout to Grand Case.

Despite roadblocks and tense stand-offs with Gendarmes, hundreds of people gathered on the waterfront dressed in white for the peaceful march to draw attention to the PPRN protest. The massive turnout was declared a great success.

The Minister had assured on Sunday the PPRN would be “corrected” to improve the document, acknowledging that there were many flaws in the draft plan that need to be corrected. The Collectivité however dismissed her compromise as “insufficient and disappointing”, with no agreement to retract the PPRN by anticipation which was what the people wanted.

Her use of the word suspension suggests the PPRN is only put on hold. The Collectivité explained that the PPRN cannot be cancelled or retracted since it is a national decree and to cancel would mean going to Parliament and the length of time that would take to achieve.

It now remains to be seen how this latest development will be seen by protestors and if the Minister’s response is enough to end the conflict.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93347-minister-announces-suspension-of-pprn-process-for-three-months