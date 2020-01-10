Minister Arie Slob to meet with Caribbean Netherlands’ educators | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Media Arie Slob.

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and Media Arie Slob will be paying a working visit to the three islands of the Caribbean Netherlands from Monday, January 13, to Wednesday, January 15. During these days he will be introduced to local educators.

After his arrival in St. Maarten on Sunday evening, January 12, the minister will subsequently visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire.

On each of these islands, minister Slob will be visiting primary and secondary educational institutes, where he will speak with students.

On Saba, he will be welcomed by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and Island Secretary Tim Muller. In the context of the programme BES(t) 4 Kids to strengthen pre-school and after-school care, Slob will also visit a day-care centre on each of the islands.

On Saba visits to the Expertise Center Education Care EC 2 and the Queen Wilhelmina Library are scheduled as well. To conclude his visit on Saba, the minister will climb Mount Scenery, the highest mountain of the Kingdom at 887 metres above sea level.

On Tuesday the minister will reach St. Eustatius. There he will, in addition to a meeting with the Government Commissioner Marcolino Franco and Deputy Commissioner Mervyn Stegers, visit all five schools and take a look at the museum of the Historical Foundation and the historical Fort Oranje, which was built in 1636.

At the end of the day, the delegation will be travelling to Bonaire, where they will be welcomed by Island Governor Edison Rijna and Acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond.

On Bonaire the minister will also visit a number of schools and speak with students. At the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) minister Slob and Commissioner Nina Den Heyer will sign the second covenant on educational housing.

The process to improve educational housing in the Caribbean Netherlands has been running since 2012 and is funded by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science OCW and the Public Entities Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93943-minister-arie-slob-to-meet-with-caribbean-netherlands-educators