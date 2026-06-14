Minister Arrindell meets with India’s Ambassador to explore opportunities | THE DAILY HERALD

Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands (left) and Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell.

THE HAGUE–Minister Plenipotentiary Gracita Arrindell recently paid a courtesy visit to Kumar Tuhin, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, at the Embassy of India in The Hague.

The meeting formed part of ongoing efforts to explore opportunities that can contribute to the sustainable development of St Maarten. During the meeting, several areas of potential cooperation were explored, including renewable energy, climate resilience, digital innovation, healthcare, and capacity building. Particular attention was given to the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), a global initiative established to strengthen infrastructure against the impacts of natural disasters and climate change.

Arrindell said in a press release that given St Maarten’s vulnerability to hurricanes and other climate-related challenges, the initiative offers valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange and resilience-building.

The meeting also highlighted the International Solar Alliance (ISA), an international organisation initiated by India, and jointly launched with France, to promote the use of solar energy. Discussions focused on how the current membership of the Kingdom to this organisation could support Sint Maarten’s transition towards more sustainable and affordable energy solutions.

In addition, the Ambassador acknowledged that two training opportunities remain available to Sint Maarten through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme. The fully funded programme provides professional training for government officials in areas such as sustainable development, digital governance, and public administration, offering a valuable opportunity to further strengthen institutional capacity.

Minister Arrindell welcomed the constructive dialogue and expressed appreciation for the opportunities identified during the meeting.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-arrindell-meets-with-india-s-ambassador-to-explore-opportunities