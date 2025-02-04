Minister blasts sexist, provocative promotion | THE DAILY HERALD

Dayanara Chin-A-Lien Roozendal (left) was recently sworn in by Governor Lucille George-Wout.

WILLEMSTAD–Curacao’s new Minister of Social Development, Labour and Welfare SOAW Dayanara Chin-A-Lien Roozendal (KEM) strongly criticised the fact that last week, female models were used in traffic for a provocative publicity campaign to promote an event. “This action that used women’s bodies as promotional material goes against fundamental moral values and societal norms of dignity.”

Such actions not only undermine the dignity of women, but also contribute to the harmful normalisation of gender demoralisation in society, the recently appointed minister added.

She called it “unacceptable” to reduce women to symbols of pleasure for commercial or entertainment purposes. “This incident reinforces harmful and outdated stereotypes that undermine the important role of women in our community and promote inequality between the sexes.”

“Portraying young women in this way not only disrespects their self-esteem, but also sends a worrying message to the next generation about the role and value of women in society.”

In addition, Chin-A-Lien Roozendal pointed out that placing such images on busy public roads adds an extra layer of irresponsibility, as it can affect road safety by distracting traffic.

The SOAW ministry reiterated its stance against any form of gender demoralization and called on event organisers, businesses and the community in general to reject such practices. “We encourage responsible promotional methods that are in line with ethical standards and that contribute to a society that values every person equally,” she added.

In the context of the ratification and implementation of the Istanbul Convention, a human rights treaty that Curaçao is working on together with other islands of the Dutch Kingdom, SOAW will launch awareness campaigns that focus on the problem of gender demoralisation.

The Istanbul Convention focuses on combating violence against women and domestic violence, and provides clear guidelines on gender equality and awareness. “In the context of implementation, we will inevitably work to strengthen the fight against the persistent stereotypes that have contributed to the growth of this problem,” the minister concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-blasts-sexist-provocative-promotion