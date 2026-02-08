Minister Brug: Local workers first in reconstruction projects | THE DAILY HERALD

VSA Minister Richinel Brug.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labour VSA, Richinel Brug, says local workers and businesses must be given first priority in reconstruction and development projects on St. Maarten, while ensuring projects continue without unnecessary delays.

Since his first week in office in December 2024, Minister Brug said he has been engaging with the National Recovery and Planning Bureau (NRPB) and the World Bank to ensure projects meaningfully benefit local companies and workers. His efforts focus on balancing project efficiency with the protection of Sint Maarten’s labour force.

On January 26, 2026, Minister Brug issued a formal policy response after the World Bank requested clarification on the definition of “local labour.” The request arose amid concerns about the availability of sufficient local contracting staff. The World Bank also asked whether labour-related fees could be waived or if the definition could be expanded to include workers from other Caribbean countries or parts of Latin America when specific skills are not available locally.

Minister Brug acknowledged the need to keep projects moving, but stressed that St. Maarten’s labour laws must be upheld. He emphasized that foreign labour may only be considered after it is clear the required skills are not available locally.

On February 3, 2026, the World Bank confirmed in writing its agreement with the government of St. Maarten’s position. The Bank stated that contractors must first exhaust the local labour market and comply with local labour and immigration rules before seeking workers abroad. It also recognised the Rapid Permit Policy as a tool to address urgent labour needs and prevent project delays.

The World Bank further committed to supporting local businesses by ensuring that, where possible under procurement rules, up to 30 percent of project work is subcontracted to local contractors if no local contractor wins the initial bid.

“Development should benefit our people first, while also allowing projects to move forward responsibly,” said Minister Brug. “This balanced approach protects local jobs, strengthens local businesses, and ensures that these projects deliver lasting value for Sint Maarten.”

Minister Brug noted that local participation is about fairness and opportunity, and that cooperation with international partners remains key to ensuring development that is efficient, lawful, and centred on St. Maarteners.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/minister-brug-local-workers-first-in-reconstruction-projects