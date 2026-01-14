Minister Brug Releases 3rd youth mental health video on bullying, online harm | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Richinel Brug has released the third video in the Ministry’s youth mental health awareness series, focusing on bullying and online exploitation, with particular attention to harm occurring in digital spaces.

The latest video, produced in collaboration with local artist King James, tells the story of a young girl who shared a private image with someone she trusted, only for the image to be shared widely without her consent. The video highlights the emotional harm, shame, and long-lasting mental health consequences that can result from such actions, while emphasising responsibility, empathy, and the importance of speaking up.

This third instalment follows two earlier videos launched by the Ministry. The first focused on emotional well-being and carried the message “You good? Are you okay?”, encouraging young people to reach out to trusted individuals and not suffer in silence. The second addressed the negative impact of vaping on youth health and development.

According to the Ministry, the goal of the series is to create open conversations, promote awareness, and encourage safer choices both online and offline. Bullying, including the sharing of private images without consent, is described as unacceptable, and young people facing such situations are encouraged to seek help.

Through the video series, the Ministry of VSA continues its commitment to supporting youth mental health by addressing difficult but relevant topics in a relatable and locally grounded way. The initiative calls on parents, educators, community leaders, and young people to work together to create safe and supportive environments, while stressing the importance of early intervention, education, and consistent support.

The project aligns with government priorities for 2024–2028, which focus on strengthening social well-being, empowering young people, and fostering safe and inclusive communities through collaboration among public institutions, schools, families, and community organisations.

Further information on support services and youth assistance programmes will continue to be shared through the Ministry’s official communication channels.

