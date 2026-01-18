Minister Brug Relocates VSA Cabinet outside Govt. Administration Building | THE DAILY HERALD

The new location of the Cabinet of VSA Minister Richinel Brug.

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) Richinel Brug has relocated his Cabinet outside the Government Administration Building, announcing that as of Wednesday, January 21, 2026, he and his Cabinet will be fully operational at the VSA Community Helpdesk in Hope Estate.

The move comes amid heightened tensions within government following a recent decision by Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina to bar Suënah Laville-Martis, Chief of Cabinet to the VSA Minister, from entering the Government Administration Building and government platforms.

According to a VSA press release on Sunday, the relocation is part of Minister Brug’s commitment to make 2026 a more community-oriented year, bringing the Ministry closer to residents and strengthening direct engagement at the neighbourhood level.

The Minister and his Cabinet will work regular hours at the Helpdesk, with the public able to meet them on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The Cabinet will also rotate among other VSA Community Helpdesks in different districts, with schedules to be announced. Residents are encouraged to visit the Helpdesk, schedule appointments, and share their concerns, questions, and experiences. These engagements will assist the Ministry in better understanding community grievances and ensuring that policies and services are more closely aligned with the real needs of the population.

Senior citizens seeking assistance with the GEBE relief programme are encouraged to visit the Helpdesk for support with registration. Minister Brug stated, “We cannot serve the people properly if we are not accessible to them. This is about being visible, approachable, responsive, and about shaping policies together with the community.”

The Prime Minister's move to bar Laville-Martis from the Government Administration Building followed what he described as a situation “perceived as a serious threat” levelled against him by Laville-Martis. Laville-Martis has since stated publicly that she was wrongfully denied access, maintained that she did nothing wrong, and said she expects a full public retraction from the Prime Minister.

